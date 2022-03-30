Instagram is currently the number one photo-sharing social media platform, and the platform is growing in popularity with each passing day. The reason behind its phenomenal success is that it continues to bring useful new features to the users. The Meta-owned company is currently working on several new features, one of them being the ability to send voice messages in response to stories.

According to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the Meta-owned company is actively working on the feature. While the feature isn’t available to the general public, Paluzzi has shared a screenshot of the UI.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages ? pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

As can be seen in the screenshot above, users will get a microphone icon on the left side of the GIF option. For those who want to send a voice message, you will be able to send your message by clicking on the microphone icon.

However, the reverse engineer shared nothing about whether this will be available for all the Instagram clients, including Android and iOS. We will have to wait until the company gives us more clarity.

As mentioned above, the feature is in the developmental phase, so you cannot use it right now. Instagram is likely to release to the general public when it’s ready for a wide rollout. Meanwhile, the company will internally test the feature.

It’s worth noting that Instagram may also scrap the feature if it doesn’t meet the expectation. Hopefully, it will pass the testing phase and eventually be available for the general public.

Aside from the voice message feature, Instagram is also testing another new feature to allow users to use hashtags in supporting various movements. The company will roll out the feature in a future update. However, there is no clarity on when it will be available for users.

Which upcoming Instagram feature you’re excited about the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section.