Instagram rolling out the new QR codes feature globally

Instagram is now rolling out its new QR code feature to users around the world. To reach a specific profile on Instagram, instead of searching for the profile name, you can now scan the QR code. This makes it easy to share your profile among your friends.
Here’s how it works:
- Go to your Instagram profile page and tap options to find the new QR Code option.
- When you tap the QR code option, you will be presented with your profile’s QR code.
- Your friend can now can this QR code through any QR code reader app. For example, the default camera app on iPhones can read the QR code.
- You can also scan a QR code of your friend from this page.
Source: Instagram
