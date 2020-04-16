Instagram has been working hard on improving the app and the company has rolled out a couple of new features including the ability to use Direct Messages on the web. However, the company is working on new features for the app that are scheduled to roll out the users soon.

One such feature was spotted by Jane Wong. The ability to pin comments on the top is not new but Instagram has been missing the feature. According to Jane’s tweet, it looks like the company might soon allow users to pin comments to the top. This should be helpful for brands who want to highlight important information. It’s not clear if the feature will be rolling out to Business accounts or if the company plans to give everyone the ability to pin comments on the top.

Instagram is working on the ability to pin comments pic.twitter.com/4cOEunsrhV — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2020

There’s no word on when the feature will be available for Instagram users.