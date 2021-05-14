It seems Instagram may soon add a long-overdue feature to their Windows 10 app – the ability to upload pictures directly from the desktop.

The feature was discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who demonstrated it in the gallery below:

Gallery

It seems users will be able to upload pictures, adjust the aspect ratio and apply filters, captions, tag people and more.

It is unclear what prompted Instagram to finally add the functionality but given the resurgence in desktop Windows usage, the addition will be welcomed by many.

It is not known when the feature will be released to consumers yet, and of course, it is only a small part of the functionality which is missing from the app, with uploads for Stories, Reels, or IGTV content also still missing.

via XDA-Dev