In an effort to make reels more useful, Instagram is bringing some major new features, including the ability to create a reel up to 30 seconds, to extend the timer to 10 seconds while you’re recording, and to trim and delete any clip.

These are all major changes and will make the editing process smoother. While the Instagram Reels feature has a lot of catch up to do to beat TikTok, the Facebook-owned company has made an attempt to be a viable alternative to the Chinese video sharing app. These new Reels features will be useful perticularly for the creators in India, where TikTok was banned.

Besides Instagram, there are already a ton of other players wanting to go head to head against TikTok. YouTube recently introduced ‘Shorts,’ a new feature that lets users create short, catchy videos using their smartphones. Meanwhile, in India, the TikTok ban opened the floodgates for the similar apps like Roposo, Chingari, ShareChat, Mitron.

Since the anti-China sentiments is growing across the world and that fact that TikTok has turned into a political football, it’s always good to have viable alternatives readily available in the market so that creators don’t have to face challenges while making the switch. Let us know what you think about these new Instagram Reels features in the comments below.