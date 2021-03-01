Instagram’s new Live Rooms feature allows you to go Live on Instagram with up to three people

Instagram today announced Live Rooms feature that will allow you to go Live on Instagram with up to three people. Previously, Instagram only had the ability to go live with only one other person in a stream.

With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers. Instagram is also exploring interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.

Here’s how the Instagram Live Rooms feature works:

To start a Live Room— swipe left and pick the Live camera option.

Then, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests.

You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add.

When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests.

As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one (for example, you could start with two guests, and add a surprise guest as the third participant later!).

Live Rooms feature will be available globally to all Instagram users in the coming days.

Source: Instagram