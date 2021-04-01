No matter how nice you are, there will always be people who take the opportunity of the distance and anonymity of the internet to be abusive, which has caused many people to leave social media.

This is obviously not in the interest of companies like Instagram, and it appears the company is working on ways to make it easier to block abusive comments on your posts.

Currently, you can ask Instagram to Hide offensive comments and manually block specific words.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered Instagram is working on a new option, Hide more comments, with the description “When active, comments containing frequently reported words will be automatically hidden.”

The feature will presumably use AI to hide comments which do not necessarily contain abusive words, but which in total are still considered abusive by many.

The feature briefly rolled out to Android alpha users before Facebook locked it down again, but the welcome feature appears very likely to roll out to all Instagram users eventually.