It is estimated there are more than 30 million of dead people on Facebook, and the company has long allowed relatives or close friends to designate a profile as belonging to someone who has passed, allowing their designated contact to take control of the profile and for others to send tributes.

Now Facebook is working on bringing the same feature to Instagram, according to Jane Wong.

The feature is not complete yet but appears to be currently in active development, according to Jane, who has been reverse-engineering the app.

In this unfortunate day and age of mass death, the feature is likely in big demand, and I expect Instagram will be rolling it out sooner rather than later.