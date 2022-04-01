Instagram Boosts App’s Messaging Capabilities

Instagram is now exceeding its initial purpose as a photo and video-sharing social networking service after receiving a bunch of improvements in its messaging section.

“Messaging is one of the primary ways that people — actually it is the primary way people connect online at this point,” said Adam Mosser, Instagram Head, in a video expressing the platform’s plan to focus on messaging section of the app. “Instagram needs to embrace the fact that messaging is that primary form of communication.”

One of the main attractions of the platform now is its new ability to reply to a direct message sent to you without going to your inbox. This takes convenience to a whole new level, as you can get back to reviewing the feeds right away after replying to a DM.

Instagram users will also notice the similar features it is borrowing from Messenger. This includes the new section of the inbox where you’ll spot a series of profile pictures of your contacts, allowing you to view those who are currently active or online. Even more, it will now adopt the poll feature similar to what Messenger has to let everyone conduct polls within groups.

Users will also enjoy the “@silent” command on Instagram, similar to the /silent feature introduced to Messenger days ago alongside the other messaging shortcuts. Using this shortcut on Instagram, users will be able to send messages without creating notification sounds that can disturb the receiver, especially at night.

Lastly, the platform has also received improvements in its sharing capabilities, like the new function of the share button located in the main Instagram feed. Instagram says that holding the button long enough will enable resharing of a post for up to four friends. It would also now allow sending song previews. Under this feature, you’ll be able to send short 30-second clips of tracks through the platform’s Apple and Amazon music streaming service integration. Reports say it will soon include Spotify.

The platform said that users can try most of the mentioned features now globally, except in Europe, where there are some law restrictions.