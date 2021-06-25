Insomniac tweeted yesterday that they’re looking for new employees specifically for an unannounced “multiplayer project” that they’ve got in the works.

The new job openings that the tweet details include positions for a Creative Director, Story Lead, Art Director, VFX Artist, as well as the surprise inclusion of a “Systems Designer (Multiplayer).”

It’s up to this successful candidate to “oversee aspects of multiplayer features, mechanics, systems design, and more,” according to the tweet, so it sounds like it’s quite the mystery project in the works.

From the job listing itself, a desired skill is the “thorough understanding of melee combat systems, enemy design and boss design,” which could possibly be hinting at a multiplayer or co-op Spiderman game, since that’s one of their few melee combat titles.

While these job listings are undoubtedly exciting, there’s no definitively telling what this multiplayer project might end up being. In the past, Insomniac Games have been the minds behind the Resistance franchise, as well as the forced multiplayer elements of a few Ratchet and Clank games such as Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal.

Insomniac is hiring! We have five new job openings for a multiplayer project. Come join us and be part of the #PlayStationStudiosFamily as we work on exciting things! Apply today: https://t.co/WpJzOR39tK pic.twitter.com/eBJzEEtCsR — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 24, 2021



For now, we’ll just have to wait till another announcement is made, but given that Insomniac is only getting to hiring for this project now, we shouldn’t really expect anything about it for a while. Whenever it does release, this mystery project is likely to be a PlayStation exclusive since PlayStation owns Insomniac Games.