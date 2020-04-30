After multiple bouts of social media teasing from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, we’re finally going to see a bunch of next-gen games during an upcoming Inside Xbox livestream.

Commencing on Thursday, May 7th at 4pm BST, Xbox will be showing off their first look at next-gen gameplay from the system’s “global developer partners.”

While Xbox hasn’t revealed what games will be shown off during the Inside Xbox livestream, we do have a few that we expect to see. For starters, the just revealed cross generation Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be a great showcase for the sheer breadth of quality we can expect to see across generations.

Update: Ubisoft has revealed that Assassin’s Creed gameplay will be shown during next week’s Inside Xbox.

We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox. Stay tuned! https://t.co/1KjtTI1FdF — Ubisoft Nordic (@ubisoftnordic) April 30, 2020

We fully expect to see 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite as Microsoft has touted the game as their flagship product for the next generation of Xbox gaming. A reveal of Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport 8 would also be a great showcase for the next generation.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.? Check out?First Look?next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within Inside Xbox on Thursday, May 7 at 4pm BST. pic.twitter.com/A7TePRFpZh — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) April 30, 2020

Despite this, we shouldn’t expect Xbox’s livestream to be a lavish reveal of all of Microsoft’s cards. Instead, the event is described to see a “nice appetizer” before the company’s larger “E3-esque” showing in June.