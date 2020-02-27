Happy Thursday, everyone! Let’s get right to it – this week, the Epic Games Store is offering up InnerSpace for the low low price of free.

As per usual, you’ll need an Epic Games account to claim your free game. Signing up for an account is just as free as the game itself.

You can claim your game either through your browser or through the free Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need the launcher to play your games, but there’s no rush – once you’ve picked up your game, it’s not going anywhere.

In the final days of the Inverse, you must help the Archaeologist recover the last remaining memories before they are lost forever. Fly through ancient skies and abandoned oceans to discover the lost history of this fading realm, where entire civilizations have died, yet their gods still wander. InnerSpace is an exploration flying game set in the Inverse, a world of inside-out planets where gravity pulls outward instead of in. InnerSpace began as a project among college friends and evolved into a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2014. After years of development, PolyKnight is proud to welcome you to the Inverse. Your greatest journey is within.

You can get InnerSpace for free by following the link here or by searching for the game on the Epic Store. InnerSpace will be free until March 5th at 4pm GMT.

When InnerSpace goes back to its original price, both procedurally-generated platformer GoNNER and economic RTS Offworld Trading Company will drop their price tags and go free for a week.

Check back in next Thursday to see what Epic plans to offer up after those two games. Happy gaming, and have a great rest-of-week!