In 10 days Samsung will be launching the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of handsets, which means plenty of leaks in the run-up.

The latest is a labelled graphic, courtesy of Evan Blass on Voice.com, explaining the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has the following cameras.

Front facing – 10MP f2.2

Ultrawide – 12MP f2.2

Primary – 12MP f1.8

Telephoto – 64MP f2.0

This compares to the Samsung Galaxy S20 which has:

12MP primary f/1.8 camera

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

64MP telephoto zoom

10MP f/2.2 selfie camera

This suggests the S21 camera is virtually identical to the S20.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has the following cameras.

Front-facing – 40MP f2.2

Ultrawide – 12MP f2.2

Primary – 108MP f1.8

Telephoto 2 – 10MP f4.9

Telephoto 1 – 10MP f2.4

This compares to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra which had the following cameras:

Main: 108MP, 0.8µm, f/1.8 OIS

Ultra wide: 12MP, 1.4µm, f/2.2

Telephoto: 48MP, 0.8µm, f/3.5 OIS

DepthVision lens

Front: 40MP, 0.7µm, f/2.2

This means the telephoto lens will be able to capture even more light for improved “space zoom” quality.

We should get even more detail on how these specs translate into better pictures at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 14th January 2021.