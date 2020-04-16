Zoom has been in trouble for quite some time as the company has been struggling to keep up with the security vulnerabilities exposed by various security experts and cybersecurity firms. The company has faced a lot of backlash for not taking customer privacy seriously which forced the company to freeze feature releases for 90-days to patch the neverending list of vulnerabilities. Earlier this week, we reported how Zoom users’ credentials were sold by hackers on the dark web.

Today the Indian government issued an advisory suggesting people not to use Zoom for video conferencing. Earlier, SpaceX, Standard Chartered and Google banned the service while multiple governments have asked their members to find an alternative to the app for virtual meetings.

MHA issues advisory, says Zoom not secure video conferencing platform for private individuals. Mentions guidelines for those who still want to use it. pic.twitter.com/b900JOw1Si — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 16, 2020

“Zoom is a not a safe platform,” the Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord) of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs said in a 16-page (PDF) advisory. “Platform not for use by government officers/officials for official purposes,” said the Press Bureau of India in a statement. The advisory includes guidelines for users who still wish to use Zoom for their private communications.

Zoom has been popular with the Indian Government in the past couple of weeks and has seen Ministers promoting the service on Twitter. Indian research firm Apptopia told TechCrunch that the “app is being downloaded more than 450,000 times a day for the last two weeks in India.” The company has been working on fixing security loopholes and the company recently hired ex-CSO of Facebook to clean up its privacy mess.