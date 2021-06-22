A week ago, on their Windows 10 21H1 status page Microsoft announced that they have started the process of automatically updated selected PCs to the new version of the process.

In the early stages, the roll-out is slow, as Microsoft probes the landscape for issues, and Microsoft explains that they are using this phase to train their machine learning model to sniff out combinations of hardware and settings likely to cause trouble.

Today the company updated their status, revealing that they are expanding the number of PCs which will be automatically updated.

They write:

We are now starting a new phase in our rollout. Using the machine learning training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 21H1 that are approaching end of servicing. We will continue to train our machine learning through all phases to deliver a smooth update experience.

Microsoft says they are targeting in particular PCs who are on old versions of Windows which are exiting support soon.

Microsoft notes that the update is still available to seekers, ie. those running Windows 10, version 20H2 and version 2004 who manually select “Check for updates” via Windows Update.

Windows 10 21H1 is a relatively minor update with the following features, designed to improve the safety and security of corporate data when working from home:

What’s new in Windows 10, version 21H1: