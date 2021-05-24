In a new series of ads, Samsung has touted the 108 megapixels and 100x zoom camera on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, comparing it to the iPhone 12 Pro Max with its 12-megapixel camera and 12x zoom.

The ads compare Samsung and Apple’s ability to take photos of grilled cheese sandwiches and the moon, both somewhat controversial given that Samsung’s traditional oversaturated colours would favour the sandwich picture and that the company has been accused of faking its moon pictures with AI.

A commenter suggested that over the years Samsung has removed some more significant differentiators such as the headphone jack, SD card slot and MST.

The attack ads may be in response to Samsung losing further market share against Apple in the west, as iPhone sales surge over the course of the last year.

