After Microsoft issued security update KB4524244, users reported a range of problems, including their PCs freezing during the update.

KB4524244 downloaded and installed but on the reboot, it rebooted the first time but froze hard on the second re-boot with Step 2 information and a frozen spinner on my screen, no keyboard or any access. After about 15 mins I finally forced the system down. On the reboot, my Secure Boot flagged me that the keys were corrupted. I was able to get those repaired and reboot into the system. I rebooted a couple more times but no updates attempted to install. On a third “Check for updates, the same (KB4524244) update attempted to download but freezes the system at 94% on the download. Again freezes hard requiring a hard re-set. I tried flushing the Software Distribution cache but get the same results.

Microsoft has now acknowledged two major issues with the update, which are as follows:

“Reset this PC” feature might fail: Using the “Reset this PC” feature, also called “Push Button Reset” or PBR, might fail. You might restart into recovery with “Choose an option” at the top of the screen with various options or you might restart to your desktop and receive the error “There was a problem resetting your PC”.

You might encounter issues with KB4524244: You might encounter issues trying to install or after installing KB4524244.

These issues are so severe that Microsoft had no choice but to pull the update from distribution; but now, the company have announced that another version is in the works:

We are working on an improved version of this update in coordination with our partners and will release it in a future update.

Source: Thewincentral