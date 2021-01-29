Facebook has faced a lot of backlash for its controversial privacy agreement for WhatsApp, so much so that users have started to boycott the instant chat messenger in favor of rival platforms like Signal, Telegram. Now, Telegram is leaving no stone unturned to turn this situation to their advantage. In an effort to attract more WhatsApp users, the privacy-focused chat messenger has just made it easier for users to import their chats to Telegram.

Besides WhatsApp, users from other chat applications, which includes apps like Line and KakaoTalk, import their chat history to Telegram. This works both for individual chats and groups. Undoubtedly, this will make it easier for users to switch to Telegram without the fear of losing the chat history. However, the ability to import chat history from other applications is currently available in Telegram v7.4 on iOS. So, iOS users will have to have the Telegram v7.4 installed on their iPhones to check out the new feature.

To migrate chat history from WhatsApp to Telegram, you’ll need to open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu. Telegram will then ask you to choose the contact or group that you want to associate the chat with. And that’s pretty all that you need to do!

The latest Telegram update also includes useful features like the ability to delete groups and call history for both sides, volume adjustments for individual participants in a voice chat, improved audio player, new animations on Android, improved accessibility, and more.

via XDA-Developers