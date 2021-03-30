Immersive Reader is rolling out to four new Microsoft apps

Microsoft today announced the roll out of Immersive Reader to the following four Microsoft apps: PowerPoint for the web, OneDrive, SharePoint and MakeCode.

Immersive Reader in PowerPoint for the web is rolling out to Office Insiders starting today. Select any text on a PowerPoint slide and choose “Open in Immersive Reader” to start using this feature.

Immersive Reader for SharePoint Pages will be rolling out in April.

Microsoft is adding Immersive Reader directly into the OneDrive menus to launch it on Word documents and text files. This will roll out in April and May of 2021.

MakeCode Arcade tutorial instructions are now accessible to all by clicking on the Immersive Reader icon at the top of any tutorial.

