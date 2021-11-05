First images of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked online

Images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone got leaked online today. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the next Samsung flagship and is expected to be announced in January 2022. As you can see from the image above, the design of the device seems to follow Galaxy Note lineup’s design language. Also, the S22 Ultra will include a S-Pen for great inking experience.

On the back, you will find the same camera setup that we have already seen on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

108MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

10MP 3X telephoto

10MP 10X telephoto

Source: FPT