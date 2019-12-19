Images of Samsung’s clamshell folding Galaxy Fold 2 leaked online

It seems Samsung is not going to let the new Moto Razr be the only clamshell smartphone with a folding screen. As reported earlier, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be a folding device with clamshell design. This device is expected to be launched early next year and the price will be comparable to Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Today, images of this upcoming foldable device got leaked online.

As you can see from the images above, this clamshell foldable device from Samsung will have a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole front camera for your selfie needs. And the device will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack.

via: UniverseIce