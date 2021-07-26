Images of upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leaked online

Later this year, Microsoft is expected to launch the second generation Surface Duo with several improvements. Today, images of this upcoming Surface Duo 2 hardware got leaked online. As you can see from the image above, the Surface Duo 2 will feature a triple camera setup (a primary wide camera, a telephoto camera, and an Ultra-wide camera) to offer a much-improved imaging experience when compared to the current generation Surface Duo device.

Also, Microsoft will be offering Surface Duo in two colors, black and white. Unlike the current generation Surface Duo, the Surface Duo 2 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor for impressive performance and 5G connectivity.

via: WindowsCentral