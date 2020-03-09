Recently we reported that Apple is planning to launch Powerbeats 4 this year which will be replacing the Powerbeats wireless headphones back in 2016.

Now German website Winfuture got their hands on the images as well as the expected specs of the new headphones. According to the leak, Powerbeats 4 will feature the new H1 chip which is found in the Apple AirPods Pro. Apart from that, the headphones will also feature Class 1 Bluetooth technology which promises a better connection with the phone. The new headphones promise up to 15 hours of battery life and support Siri as well as “Hello Siri” command. Apple has also improved the charging which promises 60 minutes of usage with just 5 minutes of charging. Apple will offer the Powerbeats 4 in black, white and red colours.

The company has also improved the design of the headphones and will offer them in multiple colours. There’s no word on the pricing but seeing the last one was priced at $200, it’s safe to guess that the new ones will be priced around the $200 mark.