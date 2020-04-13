IKEA’s handy Smart Blinds were, until now, limited to in-store customers only. Since circumstances have changed, IKEA has now made it an addition to their online range.

The FYRTUR Smart Blinds are compatible with smart home assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit; however, you will need to purchase a TRADFRI gateway for an additional $35 to enable this.

The blinds are wireless and are charged via Micro USB. A rechargeable battery is included in the box.

To operate, you can use the included remote, IKEA app, or just your voice if you opted for the TRADFRI.

The blinds come in a range of sizes from 23 x76 3/4″ to 48 x 76 3/4″, and start at $129.

Check out the IKEA website for more details.

Source: Engadget