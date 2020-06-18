LinkedIn notifications have a reputation of being more annoying than helpful, but if you are a marketer or looking for a job you may live or die by the little red bubble.

For those people, Microsoft has released a new extension in the Edge Adds-on Store.

The description of LinkedIn Extension reads:

This extension lights up with a new notification count whenever you have new activity waiting for you at LinkedIn. Clicking on the extension’s icon is also an easy way to take you directly to the LinkedIn website to view your new activity.

If you always wanted to bring the LinkedIn notification bubble to your browser, you can download the extension from the Edge Adds-on store here.

via Alumia