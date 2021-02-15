Apple is offering free Apple Watch repairs for some users who are affecting by charging issues.

Apple writes:

“A very small number of customers with Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 have experienced an issue with their watch not charging after it enters Power Reserve. To check if your Apple Watch is affected by this issue, place your watch on the charger that you normally use, then wait at least 30 minutes. If your Apple Watch still won’t charge, contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair free of charge. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it’s eligible for free repair.”

Before mailing off your watch to Apple, the company suggests you try installing watchOS 7.3.1, which contains a software fix for the issue (which unfortunately does not help in all cases).

Check all the details at Apple here.

via The Verge