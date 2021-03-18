In a collaboration between Twitch and [email protected], the first /twitchgaming Showcase: [email protected] is set to be presented live on March 26th.

Revealed in an Xbox Wire news post by Glenn Gregory, Senior Marketing Manager at [email protected], the event is set to be broadcast on twitch at Twitch.tv/twitchgaming or Twitch.tv/xbox.

“During the showcase, we’ll debut new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games, including S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One and many more.” The news post reads.

Xbox Game Pass looks to be getting better yet, as “We’ll also be making announcements about independent titles coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.” Gregory continued.

“Community-favorite Twitch Streamers will host the showcase and conduct interviews with developers, take fan questions and maybe even drop some game codes.” So there will be plenty of reasons to tune in.

The streams are set to go live on March 26th at 9:00 am PDT. Due to clocks changing, however, the stream will be at 16:00 UK time rather than 17:00 as you might expect.