The Xbox indie darling Cuphead is seemingly coming to the console’s biggest rival after the Studio MDHR platformer was spotted on the PlayStation Store.

The news was spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user Wario64 who noticed Cuphead on the PS4’s New Games section a few hours ago.

“Cuphead may be coming to PS4, it’s appearing on international PSN stores right now but game listing doesn’t load yet,” the Twitter user wrote online.

Selecting the game on the PS4 storefront does nothing as of now, but we expect the store listing to go live later today following an upcoming announcement as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest.

While Cuphead was originally an Xbox exclusive title under Microsoft’s [email protected] brand, Microsoft did help the game come over to Nintendo Switch last year. Surprisingly, the delightfully devilish (Seymour) platformer is also coming to Tesla cars.