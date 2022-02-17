The foldable phone market sold over 7 million flip and fold units in 2021 alone, and it doesn’t seem to be decreasing anytime soon. According to a report by International Data Corporation, a telecom market intelligence, this figure shows an increase of more than 260% from 2020’s 1.9 million models shipped. The same source predicts that the market can potentially sell approximately 27.6 million flip phones by the time 2025 rolls around at an estimated value of $29 billion.

IDC states that the market share for fold and flip phones could triple by 2025. As for the cause of this rapid growth, IDC believes that it’s all thanks to Samsung, which recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 back in August and will most likely release the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 within the year. Although Samsung has yet to release its hard sales figures for its flip and fold smartphones, the Korean tech giant revealed that its foldables quadrupled in sales last year.

The IDC states that flip and fold models still take up a small portion of the market at only 0.5% in 2021. However, Samsung has begun taking away consumers who typically flock to Apple products and other competing brands. Based on data from the company’s trade-in programs, Samsung saw a 150% increase in consumers who switched from other smartphones to one of its flip and fold models.

IDC research director Nabila Popal said that Samsung’s recently launched models broke the two major roadblocks to increasing foldable phones.

Popal also mentioned that about 35% of foldables, the largest percentage available, are in the US market.