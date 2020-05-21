[email protected] is running its fifth annual Game Fest from today until May 25th, with the event set to focus on “new creators, new stories, new characters, and new ways to play.”

As per Xbox Wire, the games highlighted at Game Fest feature topics that aren’t seen too often in gaming, including “rich, multi-generational stories of loss, creators using games to cope with mental illness, and an arcade game designed from the ground up to be accessible to everyone.”

Some of the games featured include Fractured Minds, HyperDot, Celeste, Night in the Woods, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, In Between, Stone, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Along with casting a spotlight on these games, there’s also an [email protected] Game Fest sale going on on the Microsoft Store. You can shop the sale by following the link here. Most of the games featured are also available on Xbox Game Pass.

For more information on the Game Fest and to keep up with [email protected], you can follow the official Twitter account by following the link here.