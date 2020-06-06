IBM has released a new toolkit that will allow users to keep their data encrypted while it is still in use. The toolkit will implement full homomorphic encryption (FHE) while the data is being used.

The toolkit is currently available for iOS and macOS users but IBM noted that it will be coming to Android and Linux users in the future. The kit is available on GitHub (iOS, macOS) but IBM has cautioned that it is not final yet and may contain bugs or glitches that might impact the overall performance.