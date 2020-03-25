Last week, Bing announced an interactive dashboard to help users track the coronavirus outbreak around the globe. Now, IBM and The Weather Channel have collaborated to create a comprehensive dashboard filled with data and maps to track the coronavirus outbreak on both phones and on the web.

IBM’s dashboard runs on the IBM public cloud and uses IBM Watson to access and analyze data from the World Health Organization and multiple national, state and local governments. The dashboard has the following features:

An AI-enhanced interactive “Incidents Map” of COVID-19 data and stats, including confirmed cases and more by U.S. state and by county, where available.

A trend graph by state in the U.S. to view recent statistics, as well as data over time.

Starting with U.S. locations and with additional global data anticipated to follow shortly, the tool will provide trend visualization, interactive mapping, news and information to help track the pandemic.

The latest news and videos related to coronavirus from The Weather Channel editorial team.

Additional details such as available public health information, patient education materials, locations of key healthcare clinics and testing centers and more, are anticipated to be added as available.

As the coronavirus causes uncertainty in our daily lives, we are all looking for data to help us make more informed decisions and check on our family and friends in different areas. With that in mind, we feel it’s critical to provide the most trusted information currently available to help people stay informed on the reach of COVID-19. The Weather Channel is now providing COVID-19 data – so you can see why social distancing matters in your community and why it’s important to heed instructions from your local, state and national resources. – Cameron Clayton, General Manager, The Weather Company

IBM noted that the dashboard is good for data researchers as it would allow them to conduct in-depth data analysis using different parameters like confirmed cases, recoveries and more. If you’re interested then you can head to The Weather Channel to access the information. The dashboard is currently available for users in the US but IBM is working on expanding it to other regions as well.