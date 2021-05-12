Humble Bundle’s latest titular bundle is giving 100% of its proceeds to charity to help the COVID-19 situation in India and Brazil.

Humble Bundle recently faced backlash for trying to do away with its charitable sliders which have come to define its bundles, however, they have since reverted the change.

Going above and beyond just a slider, the latest Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle is giving away 100% of its proceeds to four charities, with a counter up top to see just how much has been donated.

To give you plenty of reason to donate, Humble Bundle has put together a bevvy of great games, with some books and a bit of software included on top to sweeten the deal. This bundle is available for a flat rate of $20, though you can of course pay above and beyond.

The games available in the Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle are as follows:

Into the Breach

Baba Is You

BioShock Remastered

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Undertale

Hyper Light Drifter

Tooth and Tail

The Witness

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Superhot

Stick Fight: The Game

Portal Knights

Wargroove

Brutal Legend

Death Squared

Crusader Kings Complete

Pinstripe

Teleglitch: Die More Edition

Dwarfs!?

Dead in Bermuda

Bury Me, My Love

There is also a selection of books available as part of this bundle:

The Art of Captivating Conversation: How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation

Ultimate Sh*t Hits the Fan Survival Guide

You Can Do All Things

Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation

Unfuck Your Worth: Overcome Your Money Emotions, Value Your Own Labor, and Manage Financial Freak-outs in a Capitalist Hellscape

Eff This! Meditation: 108 Tips, Tricks, and Ideas for When You’re Feeling Anxious, Stressed Out, or Overwhelmed

Locked content Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft

Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen

And lastly, a smattering of software to give this bundle a value of over $657: