Humble Bundle’s latest titular bundle is giving 100% of its proceeds to charity to help the COVID-19 situation in India and Brazil.
Humble Bundle recently faced backlash for trying to do away with its charitable sliders which have come to define its bundles, however, they have since reverted the change.
Going above and beyond just a slider, the latest Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle is giving away 100% of its proceeds to four charities, with a counter up top to see just how much has been donated.
To give you plenty of reason to donate, Humble Bundle has put together a bevvy of great games, with some books and a bit of software included on top to sweeten the deal. This bundle is available for a flat rate of $20, though you can of course pay above and beyond.
The games available in the Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle are as follows:
- Into the Breach
- Baba Is You
- BioShock Remastered
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Undertale
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Tooth and Tail
- The Witness
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Superhot
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Portal Knights
- Wargroove
- Brutal Legend
- Death Squared
- Crusader Kings Complete
- Pinstripe
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition
- Dwarfs!?
- Dead in Bermuda
- Bury Me, My Love
There is also a selection of books available as part of this bundle:
- The Art of Captivating Conversation: How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation
- Ultimate Sh*t Hits the Fan Survival Guide
- You Can Do All Things
- Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation
- Unfuck Your Worth: Overcome Your Money Emotions, Value Your Own Labor, and Manage Financial Freak-outs in a Capitalist Hellscape
- Eff This! Meditation: 108 Tips, Tricks, and Ideas for When You’re Feeling Anxious, Stressed Out, or Overwhelmed
- Locked content Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft
- Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen
And lastly, a smattering of software to give this bundle a value of over $657:
- Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18
- Ashampoo Backup Pro 14
- Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7
- Music Maker: Hip Hop Edition