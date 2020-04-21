Back in 2018, Huawei launched its mid-range Nova 3 smartphone and published ads to promote the phone. These ads used pictures taken by the Nova 3 but it was later revealed that the photos were taken using a DSLR. This was not the first time the company had used DSLR images to market its smartphones. Way back in 2016, the company used DSLR images to market P9 smartphone.

Now, the company has been caught again after showing an image that was later found on 500x and was taken by a DSLR. The company ran a photography contest on Weibo in China and later compiled the images into a video with the “taken with Huawei smartphones” tagline. Chinese Weibo user Jamie-hua later recognized some of the images and found one of the photos on 500x which was taken by a DSLR.

The company has released issued an apology on Weibo and stated that it was an “oversight” by the editor. The company has since edited the original video and have removed the “taken with Huawei smartphones” tagline. The company also noted that the contest didn’t specify users to use Huawei smartphones to capture photos.