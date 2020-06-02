Huawei patents two smartphones with in-display fingerprint scanner

Huawei has been in a lot of trouble recently because of the executive order signed by President Trump barring the company from dealing with US-based entities for another year. This was followed by the US Commerce department that barred Huawei from trading with companies like TMSC to acquire critical components used in phones and laptops.

However, it doesn’t look like Huawei has taken a backseat. According to a recent patent, Huawei is planning to launch two new smartphones with an in-display fingerprint scanner. According to patents filed on October 28, 2019, by Huawei Technologies at the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office), the company is expected to launch two smartphones with identical specs and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The patents also show devices with an edge-to-edge display quad-camera setup. The device doesn’t have a punch-hole on the front, indicating the possibility of under the screen front camera.

There is no word on when we will get to see these devices. Huawei may launch the new flagships later this year but the road ahead would be tough for the company as it is still not allowed to use Android or Google Play Services on its devices due to the ongoing trade ban.