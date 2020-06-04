Huawei has released the first smartphone in the world with technology inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro 5G features an infra-red thermometer as part of its camera cluster, allowing users to conveniently check the temperature of themselves and their friends and families.
Huawei says the thermometer is sensitive from -20 to 100 degrees celsius, so we assume it is also useful for other things besides fevers.
Besides the infra-red thermometer, which was repurposed from the depth sensor on the device, the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro 5G is a regular flagship with the following features:
- Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 octa-core SoC,
- 6.57-inch LCD with FHD + resolution
- 8GB RAM
- 128 GB storage
- 40-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel 3x zoom camera
- 32-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel depth sensor
- 4200mAh battery with 40-watt quick charge
- NFC, 5G.
It is not known how widely the handset will be released, but I imagine if we have a second wave the handset may come in pretty handy.
Via Winfuture