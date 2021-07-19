Huawei P50 Series flagship smartphones will be revealed on July 29th

Huawei today confirmed that it will reveal its Huawei P50 Series flagship smartphones on July 29th. The P50 Series smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (for 4G version) and Kirin 9000 (for 5G version) processors.

As you can see from the image above, the P50 series will feature a unique camera design on the back. The Huawei P50 will come with a 50MP IMX707, 1/1.28″, F/1.7, ??2.44?m sensor and 30X zoom capability while the Huawei P50 Pro will feature an additional Sony IMX800 1/1.18 sensor for great imaging experience.

Source: Huawei