It’s been one year since Huawei launched Huawei P30 and P30 Pro and now, the Chinese tech giant has announced an updated version of P30 Pro dubbed P30 Pro New Edition that offers minor improvements over the last year’s model.

The P30 New Edition supports all Google services like any other Android smartphone — this could be the smartphone’s biggest advantage because most of the smartphones that Huawei released in the last few months offer no Google services. The P30 Pro New Edition won’t face such issues as all Google services come pre-installed with the smartphone.

The new P30 Pro is powered by the Kirin 980 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage — and that’s the only option that you get, but since it has support for microSD card expansion, you can expand the storage capacity you want. The smartphone runs Android 10 out of the box, unlike last year’s model, though last year’s P30 Pro can also be upgraded to Android 10. The rest of the specs in the new P30 Pro are very similar to last year’s model. You can see the complete specs here.

The smartphone is priced at €749 (about £650, $800, AU$1,250) in Germany and is all set to go on sale on May 31. However, it’s not clear whether the smartphone will be available in other countries as well.

via Techradar