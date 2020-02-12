In a surprising turn of events, Huawei has confirmed that the company will be attending MWC 2020. The last few days have been rough for GSMA, the body that overseas MWC, as companies from around the world backed off from the event citing the Coronavirus outbreak.

Amidst the chaos, Huawei published a teaser on Weibo (via PocketNow) confirming its presence at the MWC 2020. The teaser highlights Huawei’s 1+8+N marketing strategy.

“1” is the device that has all control, like a smartphone that is small, portable, and easy to use.

“8” represents larger devices or access points including tablets and wearables that enhance the smartphone experience.

“N” is the network where the company’s IoT devices come together.

According to rumours and the teaser, it looks like Huawei is gearing up to launch another foldable phone. At this point, we have no information about the device or how it will look. However, we won’t have to wait for long as MWC 2020 is just a week away.