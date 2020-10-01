Rumors of Huawei working on a Mate X successor, simply called Mate X2 have been doing the rounds for a while and while we haven’t been able to know the specs of the foldable smartphone yet, it’s now safe to say that Huawei is going to launch the device really soon as the Mate X2, which carries model number TET-NX9, recently got the approval from WiFi Alliance group.

The document of the WiFi Alliance website suggests that the Mate X2 will have support for WiFi 6 and will run Android 10 out of the box. Beyond that, it doesn’t reveal anything important about the foldable smartphone.

According to previous rumors, the Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen like the Samsung Galaxy Fold rather than its iconic outward-folding screen. Huawei will be using a flexible panel from Samsung, though without the special Ultra-Thin Glass layer.

Huawei recently became the company that has the largest number of smartphone shipments, but their business is under significant threat due to sanctions from the USA, which may mean the company’s ability to innovate will be severely curtailed over the next year. Unfortunately, in this case, this also means less design diversity in the new folding phone segment, which is rather a pity.

via Teme; Windows United