Huawei is announcing a new version of their flagship foldable, the Huawei Mate X2, on the 22nd February 2021, and today, in an official Weibo post, they all but confirmed that it will have a new form factor closer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold than the outward-folding Huawei Mate X.

The post notes

Irregularities can redefine the rules.

At 20:00 on February 22nd, #HuaweiMateX2# exhibited imagination.

The image reads:

“Near huge energy, space is distorted” -Albert Einstein. Everything is Mate Huawei Mate X2’s new body

The image clearly shows the light from the screen facing inwards, confirming the change in design.

The handset is expected to look something like this render below:

The image was posted on Weibo by Digital Chat Station and included some specs, including a 6.5 inch 21:9 aspect ratio external screen with a resolution of 2,270×1,160 pixels, and an 8.01-inch 2,480×2,200 pixels inner foldable display.

The leak also suggests the device will feature a dual-front-facing camera with a 16mp+ sensor and no front-facing camera on the inside.

Earlier leaks have suggested the device will have a 50MP main camera, with a cluster of 16MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors secondary sensors, a 4,400 mAh battery and 66w fast charging, powered by a 5nm Kirin 9000 SoC.

Unfortunately, the new design is not expected to bring a lower price, with the handset expected to cost at least $2000.

via the Verge