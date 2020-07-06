Clamshell foldable phones from Samsung and Motorola seem to have made some hype so much so that a number of smartphone manufacturers are now looking forward to joining the bandwagon. We reported about Xiaomi’s interest in making its first clamshell foldable phone, but now, besides Xiaomi, we recently got some key details about Huawei’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip competitor.

According to a Slashleaks contributor(@RODENT950), Huawei’s clamshell foldable phone could be called Mate V. The smartphone will share a lot of similarities with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in terms of design. While we don’t know anything about the internals of the clamshell foldable phone, the contributor claims that the Mate V could use an under-screen selfie camera, as opposed to the Galaxy Z Flip, which features punch hole camera design.

Though there are a few things that everyone should be aware of the upcoming Mate V, or any upcoming Huawei smartphones for that matter: while new Huawei phones do run Android, these phones don’t have any Google apps and services. So, will be stuck with Huawei apps and the App Gallery download store.

Unfortunately, that’s all that we know about the upcoming Mate V smartphone. But as we move closer and closer to the release date we’ll get more and more information about the clamshell foldable handset.