Everyone is getting into the truly wireless headphone game, and the latest to join is HTC with their HTC U Ear TWS earbuds.

The headphones have been leaked via their FCC listing, which gives us a good look at the buds and the case.

Gallery

It is notable that the earbuds and case look nearly exactly the same as Apple’s Airpods, though of course in cool black, though the case itself appears to work differently.

It is not known when the HTC U Ear TWS earbuds will arrive, but given that the FCC listing has been published, it should not be too long from now.

Via Slashleaks