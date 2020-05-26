HP announces ZBook Firefly 14, the world’s smallest and lightest mobile workstation

HP today announced new additions to its HP ZBook lineup, the ZBook Firefly 14 and the ZBook Firefly 15. According to HP, the ZBook Firefly 14 is the world’s smallest and lightest mobile workstation. The ZBook Firefly 15 is HP’s lightest ever 15-inch mobile workstation.

Both the new ZBooks are powered by NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics with 4GB video memory and up to 10th Gen six-core Intel Core processors. Thanks to the HDR 400 4K UHD display with 500-nits brightness, you can enjoy great viewing experience. The HP Z predictive algorithms can dynamically switch the power in real-time and the Z Power Slider balances the performance for each workflow. Consumers also have the option of up to 4G gigabit LTE (4×4) for seamless network connectivity.

With up to 17 hours of battery life, the ZBook Firefly allows power users, creatives, and STEAM students to stay productive on-the-go with MIL-STD 810G reliability and durability, industry-leading security features, and a bigger, brighter display.

The ZBook Firefly 14 G7 and ZBook Firefly 15 G7 are expected to be available in August starting at $1,099.