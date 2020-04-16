Meet HP ZBook Create, the world’s smallest 15-inch laptop for gamers and power users

Along with the new HP ENVY 15 and the updated ENVY lineup, HP today announced the new ZBook Studio and ZBook Create laptops targeting professionals and gamers. Both the laptops are almost same with one key difference. HP ZBook Studio is powered by NVIDIA Quadro graphics while the ZBook Create is powered by NVIDIA RTX graphics. Both the laptops can be configured with next-gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors.

The ZBook Studio is the most powerful mobile workstation per cubic centimeter for rendering.

The ZBook Create is the world’s smallest 15-inch laptop for for creation and gaming.

These mobile workstations feature DreamColor display with built-in colorimeter for automatic self-calibration, 100% sRGB and Adobe RGB for accuracy. These laptops are made of ocean-bound plastics and highly recyclable and lightweight aluminum exterior that provides 5x the abrasion resistance of painted carbon fiber.

Other highlights of ZBook Studio and ZBook Create:

Z Power Slider gives the user complete control over the type of performance and acoustics for specific workflows. At the same time, the Z Predictive Fan Algorithm intelligently manages fan behavior based on the kind of work and applications used by creatives.

New vapor cooling chamber and liquid crystal polymer, gaming-class thermals are designed to equip users with the ability to run at maximum performance, as needed. The custom advanced cooling system pushes air away from the CPU and GPU in 2-dimensional paths, unlocking power density that is 2.8x higher gen to gen in a laptop design that is up to 22% smaller.

The ZBook Studio offers up to 17.5-hour long-lasting battery life into a lightweight aluminum exterior, bringing creators a color-accurate laptop with all-day battery life.

The Z Command Keyboard is designed specifically for creators for a seamless transition from other products, with a familiar keyboard layout for shortcuts, and ultra-quiet keys for the perfect creative flow without interruptions.

World’s best audio experience on a 15.6” notebook for creation and gaming provides rich audio with 150 Hz roll-off bass and speakers custom-tuned by Bang and Olufsen to surround users in a rich sound space, featuring the most powerful speakers with the highest levels of bass on any HP notebook.

The HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create is expected to be available in August via HP.com. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

Source: HP