HP takes on Apple MacBook Pro with the new HP ENVY 15 laptop

HP today announced the new HP ENVY 15 laptop to take on Apple MacBook Pro and other high-end laptops. This new laptop is part of the HP Create Ecosystem targeting the prosumers and creators. For ultimate performance, this new ENVY 15 is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 (H-series) processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. You can also configure this laptop up to 2 TB PCIe SSD and RAID 0 (2xSSD) for great storage performance.

To support sustained maximum performance, HP has included gaming-class thermal solution (a vapor chamber and two 12-volt fans) in this laptop. The ENVY 15 comes with custom vapor chamber solution that provides 33% more processor power. For great viewing experience, you can opt for 4K OLED VESA certified DisplayHDR True Black display that features 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio with 400 nits brightness. Also, each display is color calibrated to meet Delta E <2 standard.

Other highlights of ENVY 15:

Minimalist design nods throughout this head-turning device, with a sophisticated aluminum chassis and diamond-cut design and is the first ENVY with a layer of glass on top of the touchpad for a smooth-touch experience.

The device also features HP Dynamic Power, which intelligently allocates power between the CPU and GPU; and, the IR thermal sensor supports Performance Control to fully utilize thermal capacity.

Up to 16.5 hours of battery life – and quickly charge the device with HP Fast Charge, offering a 50% charge in 45 minutes.

HP QuickDrop – exclusive to the new ENVY 15 – seamlessly transfers digital creations, documents, notes, websites, addresses, and more across a variety of devices – PC, iPhone, Android, or tablet.

Available across all new HP ENVY devices this year is the all-in-one keyboard, which includes easily accessible buttons for power, camera shutter, mute mic, fingerprint reader, and HP Command Center.

Other products in the updated HP Envy lineup:

HP ENVY 13 : With an 88% screen-to-body ratio, up to a 10 th Gen Intel Core CPU and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics, up to 19.5 hours of battery life up to 4K UHD display, and fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, this is a powerful creator device in an 11” diagonal footprint.

Pricing and Availability:

HP ENVY 15 is expected to be available in June via HP.com with a starting price of $1,349.99. The device will also be available for purchase at Amazon, Costco.com, Office Depot, and other US retailers. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

Source: HP