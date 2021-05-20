HP announces OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 gaming laptops with latest gen chips and improved thermal design

HP today announced the OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 gaming laptops with latest gen Intel and AMD CPUs, improved thermal design, QHD 165Hz IPS panel displays, up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB 1TB PCIe SSDs. You can learn about these new laptops below.
OMEN 16 makes its big debut with:
- Top-Tier Performance: Experience stunning graphics to bring the latest games to life with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8 GB or AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture-based graphics. Crush content with up to Intel® Core™ i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX Mobile Processors. Quickly use multiple apps with up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz and games get ultra-fast access to critical files with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD9 or up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs supporting Raid 0.
- Gusts of Energy: HP’s innovations in internal design continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with blades that are 2.5 times as thin and have over a 200% increase in blade count compared to the OMEN 15. so that air flow is increased to meet the demands of powerful internals. Meanwhile, gaming sessions last longer from anywhere with increased battery capacity from 52.5Whr to 83Whr for up to 9 hours of battery life.
OMEN 17 arrives in its most advanced form yet with:
- Desktop-Grade Gaming: Cruise through the latest AAA hits with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU 16 GB with a TGP maximum up to 165W and up to Intel Core™ i9-11900H processor7. Multitask between games, browsers, or apps like a pro with up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory and play faster and harder with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD or up to two 1TB PCIe SSD supporting Raid 0.
- Chill Blades: Experience cooler and more comfortable play when questing through the latest games thanks to the addition of 24 more blades that are 17% thinner along with a 14% larger outlet open ratio, which contributes to a -5 °C reduction in temperature on the keyboard surface deck compared to the previous generation and keeps those gamer palms feeling cozy.
OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 Laptops packaged features:
- Immersive Visuals: Fast paced gameplay flows brilliantly across the up to QHD 165Hz IPS panel with 3ms response time and 100% sRGB. For the first time on OMEN Laptops, experience color accurate low blue light with Eyesafe® display certification by TÜVRheinlan to keep eyes fresh during extended gaming sessions. The bright visuals also shift to the keyboard with up to per-key RGB lighting with OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio integration to achieve a look that is on point with any gaming setup theme.
- Thermal Advances: Efficient cooling is made simple with OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology with Dynamic Power, OMEN Gaming Hub’s Performance Control, and Undervolting managing the internals removes guesswork for efficiently running resource heavy titles.
- Expand, Last, Fast: Expansion is quick and simple with single-panel access to the SSD and RAM by way of Phillips-head screws at the base of both laptops to make hardware swaps a breeze. Online gaming does not miss a beat with Wi-Fi 6E and a built-in 1x Thunderbolt 4 port provides one universal port for hassle-free connectivity. Optional Intel® Optane™ memory H20 with solid state storage offers a personalized computing experience with a new level of performance and large storage capacity options for gamers.
- Greener Gaming: HP extends its leadership for offering the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio with the most sustainably engineered OMEN laptops yet, Energy Star certified, and EPEAT Silver registered, both laptops use recycled aluminum for the keyboard surface, speaker boxes with a combination of post-consumer recycled and ocean bound plastic, and keycaps utilizing recycled plastic. Laptops are packaged with outer boxes and fiber cushions that are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.
Pricing and Availability:
- OMEN 16 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and Best Buy for a starting price of $1049.99.
- OMEN 17 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $1,369.99.
Source: HP
Comments