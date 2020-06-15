Hewlett-Packard has revealed the newest iteration of the HP Omen 15 alongside the new Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop.

The HP Omen 15 has been completely reimagined to give the laptop its smallest design yet; 8% shorter and 11% thinner due to the device’s redesigned chassis. The new design gives the laptop a 180-degree flat hinge design to increased stability for a 15.6-inch diagonal display with options up to FHD 300 Hz or OLED.

The HP Omen 15 comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor, up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design. There’s also the option of AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors if you like.

As for storage, users of the HP Omen 15 will be able to take advantage of up to 1 TB PCIe SSD or dual PCIe SSD supporting RAID 0. An easy-to-open bottom panel makes it easy to expand storage.

The laptop starts at $999.99 and will be available on June 2nd.

The next laptop is the HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop, the company’s first ever 16-inch gaming PC.

Designed for gaming and content creation, the HP Pavilion Gaming 16 features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q graphics.

These impressive specs power a micro-edge bezel display with 300 nits IPS-level certification that delivers rapid refresh rates of up to 144 Hz at 1080p.

The laptop will be available June via HP.com for a starting price of $799.99. For more details on the machine, check out this article here.

Source: Windows