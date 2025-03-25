HP is considering a SteamOS handheld because "Windows is a struggle"

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The gaming handheld space has grown a lot in the past years, getting better and better with each console that hit the shelves, but it seems like, at least for now, Windows 11 isn’t ready for gaming. HP appears to agree and in an interview with XDA has indicated that it is interested in creating a handheld gaming console using Valve’s SteamOS because of issues surrounding Microsoft’s Windows 11.?

Windows 11 still has many issues in handheld gaming

HP Senior Vice President and Division President of Gaming Solutions Josephine Tan also mentioned user experience issues with Windows 11 on handhelds. She noted the sophistication of the operating system and its failure to provide seamless gaming experiences, particularly when picking up games – a feature where the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck have an advantage. Such issues have deterred HP from entering the handheld gaming segment in the past.

“If you look at Windows, I struggle with the experience myself. If I don’t like it, I don’t know how to do a product for it.”

Valve’s release of SteamOS as a slim, gaming-oriented operating system has prompted HP to change its stance. Tan conceded that SteamOS is a more accessible and immersive experience for handheld gaming and a tempting alternative to Windows 11. This follows the industry trend, with Lenovo and its Legion Go S also adopting SteamOS for handhelds.

While HP has not yet released a handheld gaming PC, Tan’s interest in employing SteamOS indicates the future strategic penetration of this growing segment. The company’s consideration is an outgrowth of a broader industry acknowledgment of the need for operating systems engineered to address the unique demands of handheld gaming.

“User experience is super important. That’s the number one thing we consider when we enter the market. The second thing we always ask ourselves is, how do we differentiate? I don’t want to be a system integrator and just put things together. Anybody can do that.”

HP’s venture to adopt SteamOS is a significant shift in the handheld gaming industry. As more companies look for alternatives like Windows 11, there is also a possibility that the handheld gaming industry may experience diversification of handheld games, which will create more user-friendly devices and increased competition.?