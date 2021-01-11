HP takes on Microsoft Surface Earbuds with the new HP Elite Wireless Earbuds

At CES 2021, HP today announced the new HP Elite Wireless Earbuds. HP Elite Wireless Earbuds come with personalized audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation presets. You can also seamlessly switch from a conference call on a PC to listening to music on a phone via the simple Windows 10, iOS, or Android app.

Premium foam and silicon tips deliver hours of comfort while a sleek design and USB-C charging case is convenient to use. The battery life of these Earbuds is also decent. Using the Fast-charging earbud case, with 15min charge, you can enjoy 1.5hrs of use, and in 120 minutes you can expect full charge.

HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are expected to be available only in April and they will cost $199. The Elite Wireless Earbuds will be available for purchase as a bundle option with the Elite Dragonfly Max or you can also buy it separately.

Source: HP